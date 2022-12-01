Audi Recall Due To Liquid Spill On Seat Causing Power Loss

Recalls are very normal these days as manufacturers need to make sure their cars are not going to cause an accident or harm the occupant(s).

This is a rather bizarre recall for Audi but according to CarScoops, more than 50,000 vehicles have been recalled over a power loss issue caused by spilled liquids in the rear seats of the vehicle.

The models affected are the A6, A7, S6, RS6, and RS7 2018 to 2022. When liquid is spilled on the rear seats of these models, it can reach the car’s gateway module installed underneath. This can damage the electronics inside, throwing the gateway module into emergency or limp mode which limits engine power. Steering and braking are unaffected, but the sudden loss of power can increase the likelihood of a crash.

There have been 46 claims of the issue but luckily none have resulted in an incident.

The recall fix involves the installation of a protective cover on the gateway module, which protects it from spills. Audi has fitted this part to all new models built from April 4, 2022, negating the issue in newer production vehicles. Affected owners will be notified by post with letters to be sent by January 20, 2023.