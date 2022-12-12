Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition Exclusive for W16 Mistral Owners Costs R1.5m

Developed in partnership with The Little Car Company and hand built to each customer’s specifications, the Baby II Carbon Edition follows the exterior and interior detailing of the W16 Mistral, making it the ideal addition to Bugatti’s ultimate roadster.

A limited-edition carbon-inspired new Bugatti Baby II has been created exclusively for W16 Mistral owners who have the option of tailoring it just like their special Mistral.

As the name suggests, the Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition incorporates numerous carbon features. Visible carbon elements grace the radiator and grille, dashboard panel, interior panels and mirror mount while the bespoke black wood steering wheel is finished with a carbon centre.

To make the car lighter, the spare wheel, spare wheel bracket and straps have all been removed.

Wiebke Stahl, Managing Director at Bugatti International, said: “The new Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition takes inspiration from our ‘Form Follows Performance’ philosophy; an ethos that has informed and ensured that all of Bugatti’s automobiles, lifestyle products and experiences meet the highest standards, be that in quality, luxury, design and performance.”

Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company, commented: “The Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition will be the ultimate collector’s item for those lucky W16 Mistral owners. We are honoured that Bugatti wanted to collaborate on this beautiful edition.”

The Bugatti Baby II Carbon Edition is priced at €80,000 (approx. R1.5m) plus taxes and shipping.