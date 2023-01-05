Bugatti Chiron 10-Year Ownership Costs As Much As R3.5m

Bugatti is one of the most expensive and exclusive cars money can buy so it should come as no shock to hear that the ‘cost of ownership’ is pretty damn steep.

The Hamilton Collection recently uploaded a video that gives us some great insight into the cost to service the Bugatti Chiron outside its factory 4-year warranty.

While Bugatti includes a bumper-to-bumper warranty that also takes care of its annual services, the final fourth-year service stands out as a whopping $34,000 job.

Outside the regular factory coverage, Bugatti advertises a matching 4-year plan for $204,000 or a service-alone agreement for $11,500 per year.

If you need to replace some individual items be prepared to drop big cash. New engine? That will be $856,406 (approx R14m). If the transmission needs to be replaced, they will ask $185,000 (approx. R3.1m) and as much as $13,547 (R230k) for a new key.

After compiling their findings, The Hamilton Collection totals the 10-year ownership cost at $209,118.92 (approx. R3.5m).