One-Off Bugatti Chiron Profilée Heads To Auction This Week

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for car collectors and enthusiasts. With the production of all Bugatti models – including the recently launched W16 Mistral, the Bolide and all Chiron models – sold out, this auction by RM Sotheby’s in Paris on February 1st is the last chance to own a new Bugatti hyper sports car with its iconic W16 engine directly from the Atelier in Molsheim.

Crafted with an exquisite hand-woven leather interior, bespoke aerodynamics, and specially designed wheels, the Chiron Profilée is a truly one-of-a-kind car. With stunning Argent Atlantique paint and Bleu Royal Carbon tint on exposed carbon fibre, the Profilée also features a custom wheel design inspired by Bugatti’s famous horseshoe grille.

Powered by Bugatti’s 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 engine, the Profilée boasts a top speed of 380 km/h, which is higher than the Chiron Pur Sport and can reach 100 km/h from rest in just 2.3 seconds matching the Chiron Pur Sport.

Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles, said: ““”Unprecedented demand for the Chiron models meant that, despite all the developments and tests we had already done, we could not bring the Profilée to production. But how could we not finish such a beautifully designed and engineered car? Offering it for sale at auction through RM Sotheby’s will give our customers, but also Bugatti devotees around the world, a fair chance of acquiring and enjoying this truly historic car.”