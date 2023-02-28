Prior Design Audi RS Q8 Widebody Kit Is Not Subtle

Late last year, we saw Prior Design reveal their new PD-RS800 widebody kit for the Audi RS Q8 and this is not for someone looking to fly under the radar.

The tuner has done zero tuning to the performance but as you can see, the car has received a drastic widebody kit and some massive rims.

The kit includes a new front spoiler, frames for the front air intakes, side skirt extensions, widened front and rear wheel arches, a rear diffuser, bumper fins, a roof spoiler, a trunk spoiler and a strange ‘power bulge’ hood embellishment, which is non-functional. The tuner says that all of these parts can be ordered as a single kit but the whole package will set you back €15,302 (excluding shipping, taxes and instalment).

The images clearly show that the performance SUV has been lowered too and if you want the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 to shout a bit louder, they will supply an Akrapovic system for you too.