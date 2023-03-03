3-Year-Old Boy Parks Ferrari SF90 Using GoPro Live Feed

A video has gone viral on Instagram showing a 3-year-old boy ‘driving’ his parents’ Ferrari SF90

The kid goes by the name of Zayn and has already amassed over 970k followers on the social media platform run by his Mom (Julia) and Dad (Kenan). His Turkish dad is five times Motorcycle Super Sport World Champion and clearly makes some decent bank.

As you can see in the video below, the young boy climbs into the expensive Prancing Horse and can barely reach the controls of the car let alone see over the dash. He solves this problem by placing a GoPro on the roof of the supercar and streams it to his tablet inside.

He then slowly drives the car around a tree and parks it back in to the garage.

He is clearly quite a talented little kid as he has already managed to water ski and can balance on two wheels on a quad bike with ease. Looks like quite the amazing childhood if you ask us.