Mansory Pushes Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE Up To 880 HP (656 kW)

When Mercedes-AMG unveiled the GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE we were blown about by how crazy it was with levels of performance that were once limited to high-end supercars. As usual, someone thinks it needs more and as usual, this is Mansory.

In stock form, the sedan looks relatively subtle so we understand giving it more presence but this kit seems to take things a little bit over the top.

Changes at the front include a new carbon fibre bumper and splitter as well as aerodynamic canards. One of the most eye-catching components is the new carbon hood complete with substantial air intakes and air extraction vanes on the sides.

The rear is as drastic as the front thanks to a new carbon fibre diffuser with huge tailpipes as well as a large fixed rear wing.

Large 22-inch wheels complete the cosmetic changes and are available in a variety of designs and finishes.

From the factory, the Mercedes-AMG packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 coupled to an electric motor at the rear axle which delivers 831 hp (620 kW) and 1,400 Nm (1,023 lb-ft) of torque. Mansory has increased those figures to 880 hp (656 kW) and 1,490 Nm (1,098 lb-ft), allowing the car to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds and a 320 km/h (200 mph) top speed.