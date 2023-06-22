Lamborghini Urus Going Hybrid Only Late 2024

Towards the end of next year, the Lamborghini Urus will only be offered in hybrid form ahead of the launch of an all-electric second-generation version in 2029.

The plug-in Urus will be the second plug-in hybrid Lamborghini after the launch of the Revuelto, company CEO Stephan Winkelmann confirmed to Autocar.

The hybrid will replace the pure-petrol V8 Urus in the line-up when it goes on sale towards the end of 2024 and stay on sale until close to the end of the decade.

That electric Urus will be the second electric Lamborghini after the 2028 launch of their first EV, which will be a fourth model line with no predecessor.

For those interested in the Huracán replacement, Winkelmann confirmed, it will come next year and it will pack a plug-in hybrid powertrain just like the Urus, Guess that means the Lamborghini V10 is officially dead.