Ferrari 499P Modificata Is A Le Mans Car You Can Buy and Hit The Track In

Ferrari returned to Le Mans this year and managed to grab the overall win for the first time in over half a century with the 499P. That car has spawned this, the Modificata and you can actually buy one.

Well for starters you need to be invited to buy one and then if you are considered one of their most important customers, you will need to part with £4.6 million (approx. R105 million).

Developed by Ferrari’s new Sport Prototipi Clienti programme, it’s essentially a copy of a Le Mans winner but you can’t race it because Ferrari says the prototype is designed for non-competitive track use only. Future owners of the 499P Modificata will be able to experience the car’s performance at private track days, or at special events organised by Ferrari.

Since the car is not for competition, it allows the engineers to push the machine in ways the Le Mans rules don’t allow.

The 499P race car was limited to an overall output of 671 hp (500 kW) but the Modificata boosts this to 846 hp (631 kW), using the same three-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 derived from the Ferrari 296 GTB supercar. Power is sent through a seven-speed sequential transmission.

While FIA regulations mean the 499P can’t activate its front-axle electric motor at speeds under 190 km/h (118 mph), the Modificata’s front wheels are powered from the get-go, meaning it’s all-wheel drive at all times.

The exterior of the Modificata is identical to its Le Mans counterpart, even down to the livery. The interior is also a copy of the racer with a single-seat layout and a race steering wheel.

Included in the package of buying the Modificata, Ferrari will also transport the car to each of the circuits within the Sport Prototipi Clienti programme, along with giving the owner track-side assistance and maintenance.