Mansory’s Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance Packs 868 HP (647 kW)

Mansory is back and this time it has created a monstrous version of the the electrified Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance.

Distinguishing itself from previous Mansory S-Class builds, the S 63 E Performance features a distinct body kit. Noteworthy elements include an overhauled grille with enlarged cooling openings, a carbon-fibre bonnet equipped with Naca ducts, custom daytime running lights (DRLs), prominent side gills, and extended bumper sections. The rear diffuser can be fitted with an optional F1-style brake light, and the standard sports exhaust system comes with quad tailpipes. The 22-inch Type FD.15 Black Diamond forged alloy wheels provide a finishing touch.

Inside you will find a luxurious makeover with high-quality leather upholstery. The colour options for the seams can be customized to match the exterior. Additional interior enhancements include aluminium pedals, carbon inlays, and branded floor mats.

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance, already the most potent iteration of the S-Class with its factory PHEV powertrain generating 791 hp (590 kW) and 1,430 Nm (1,055 lb-ft) of torque, receives a significant boost from Mansory. The tuning experts elevate the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 to an impressive 868 hp (647 kW) and 1,490 Nm (1,099 lb-ft) without altering the electric motor.

Mansory claims that the executive sedan can now accelerate from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 2.8 seconds and will go on to a top speed of 320 km/h (199 mph).

While the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance already comes with a substantial starting price, Mansory’s enhancements are undoubtedly rather costly for those seeking an elevated level of luxury and performance.