‘The White Collection’ Porsche 918 Spyder Sells For Record-Breaking R73 Million

Remember a few months back we mentioned the amazing Porsche collection dubbed ‘The White Collection’ would be going up for auction? Well, the auction has concluded and some serious numbers were fetched.

The 918 Spyder you see here sold for a whopping $3,937,500 (approx. R73 million) which makes it the most expensive 918 auctioned ever by $1.95 million.

It is a one-of-a-kind, featuring over $96,000 worth of bespoke options from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The car is painted in Grand Prix White and has a Yachting Blue leather interior. It rides on magnesium wheels painted to match the exterior and is also equipped with the Weissach package. Besides the unique colours, this 918 Spyder has matte carbon fibre trim and a Porsche Design 918 Spyder Chronotimer.

It has sadly never been driven as it was offered with just 12 miles on the clock but maybe the lucky new owner will actually use it the way it was intended.

Some other listings that fetched serious money included a 1997 Porsche 911 GT2 ($2,397,000) and a 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8 ($2,073,000).

The 2016 911 R sold for $1.1 million which is also a record for that car.