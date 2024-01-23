‘Used’ Mercedes-AMG One Can Be Yours For R100 Million

Mercedes-AMG tried their best to prevent flippers from getting allocated a unit of the One hypercar but it seems someone has decided to try cash in on the limited edition creation at a Dubai dealership.

The dealership is none other than the mighty impressive F1rst Motors and they have slapped on a 20 million United Arab Emirates Dirham price tag. That comes to just over R100 million at today’s exchange rate and around double that of the rumoured price tag from the factory.

The dealership claims there are zero miles on the odometer but we do not believe this. While we’re sure the mileage is low, this car must’ve rolled at least a few feet at some point in its life, so the true mileage can’t be zero.

As a reminder, the Mercedes-AMG One makes use of an F1-derived 1.6-litre V6 with an electrically assisted turbocharger and four electric motors. The setup provides a total output of 1,049 horsepower. The 8.4-kilowatt-hour battery exists more for power than range since the hypercar can only go 18 km (11.2 miles) solely on electricity.

Should you find yourself buying this car you will join 275 other owners including Valtteri Bottas and Nico Rosberg.