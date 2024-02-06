Limited Audi RS6 Avant GT Super Wagon Revealed

The Audi RS6 Avant has always been a favourite among car and especially wagon enthusiasts and now before the current-gen RS6 says goodbye, Audi has revealed a limited-edition GT offering.

Say hello to the Aud RS6 Avant GT limited to 660 units worldwide and has taken inspiration from the 2020 RS6 GTO concept as well as the Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car from the late ’80s.

Packed with exclusive details inside and out, the RS6 Avant GT is the first Audi to have carbon-fibre details on its hood, incorporating large pieces that start at the hood’s vents and run almost all the way up to the windshield. A new, high-gloss black Singleframe grille and air intakes make this special RS6 Avant stand out even more. From the side, the six-spoke, 22-inch wheels give the special model a larger posture, while the air intakes behind the wheel arches help cool down the brakes. If you happen to tailgate an Avant GT, you won’t mistake it for anything else. Audi says its massive rear wing is almost the same size as the one from the GTO concept, and when you look at the rear diffuser and the large dual exhausts, the back suddenly becomes our favourite angle.

The RS6 Avant GT will have five exterior colours and three colour wraps to choose from.

The Avant GT uses the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine as the Avant Performance, pushing out 621 hp (463 kW) and 847 Nm (625 lb-ft) of torque. Thanks to some tweaking, the GT hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds (one-tenth of a second quicker than the standard model).

The handling has also been improved thanks to a 10 mm ride height reduction via a manually adjustable coilover suspension. The GT also gets stiffer stabilizer bars, three-way electronically adjustable dampers, and an updated differential with more rear bias, as well as stickier Continental Sport Contact 7 tyres.

The inside of the Avant GT comes with Audi’s RS Design Package Plus as standard. That means the black interior is heavily accented with a combination of red and copper stitching in places such as the steering wheel, centre console, armrests, and floor mats. Audi kept the carbon-fibre theme going for the interior, swapping the standard front buckets of the RS6 Avant Performance for an exclusive set of carbon-fibre bucket seats up front.

Pricing in the UK has been set at £177,000 which makes it £47,000 more expensive than the RS6 Avant Performante. If we do some simple mathematics on this, we could expect the RS6 Avant GT to cost around R3.1 million in South Africa.

Audi South Africa has confirmed that just one of these will be making its way to South Africa in the second quarter of this year.