McLaren Artura Spider Revealed With 690 HP (515 kW)

The McLaren Artura has not been very successful since its debut two years ago and had to delay deliveries a number of times to increase quality and reliability. They are obviously confident with the offering now as you can choose to have a Spider version with more power than the Coupé.

The Artura Spider features several enhancements compared to the coupe, including a revised design to accommodate the retractable hardtop roof. Many of the updates including the power hike will arrive on the coupe for the 2025 model year, and you can order both now.

The update to the twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 hybrid powertrain sees power climb to 690 hp (515 kW) and the eight-speed gearbox features revised calibration, delivering 25 percent faster shifts. The electric-only driving range has increased by 3 km to 33 km, while there is a new sports exhaust system with a tuned resonator. There is also a new “Spinning Wheel Pull-Away” feature allows for dramatic wheel spin when accelerating from a standstill with heavy throttle input.

The Spider’s retractable hardtop roof can open or close in 11 seconds and adds 62 kg to the car’s kerb weight, now 1562kg – which McLaren boasts still makes the Artura Spider lighter than coupe versions of some rivals.

McLaren designed the Artura from the start with this convertible version in mind so they claim it does not require any extra chassis stiffening over the coupe.

The updates also include new engine mounts that reduce movement, revised dampers, upgraded suspension control software, and Pirelli CyberTyre tech that places sensors inside each tyre, and can feed data claimed to help owners adjust tyre pressures for optimal performance.

If you were an early adopter and bought a McLaren Artura already, they will offer the power upgrade for free which is quite impressive considering how they can charge for some options.

McLaren has extended the Artura’s warranty to five years or unlimited kilometres, up from three years.

The 2025 McLaren Artura range is due to commence deliveries in South Africa later this year.