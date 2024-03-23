McLaren Group Now Owned By Sovereign Wealth Fund of Bahrain

McLaren Group has a new owner after Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, has acquired complete ownership, increasing their stake from 60% to 100%.

There are few clear details about what this could mean for McLaren Automotive. The group’s executive chairman, Paul Walsh, said the move “will further enable us to focus on delivering our long-term business plan.”

This more than likely means it has the financial support to fund the development of future models and electrify its lineup. This comes after facing financial hurdles in recent years, even requiring the sale of historic vehicles in 2022 to fund the Artura supercar.

Just a few months into the role, Michael Leiters, the new McLaren CEO, acknowledged some past models as “non-mature products.” The new ownership structure should provide much-needed stability and financial backing as McLaren looks to expand, adapt, and refine their product line. With a renewed focus on the future, this could be the perfect pit stop for McLaren to become a dominant force in the supercar race.