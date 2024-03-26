SA Motorsport Memories Presents 60 Years of Porsche Racing at Kyalami Book

A new book chronicling Porsche’s impressive history at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit was unveiled at a recent event hosted by Toby Venter. Author Denis Klopper and his team from SA Motorsport Memories presented the high-quality publication to motoring media, photographers, and other VIPs.

The high-quality large format book (280mm x 240mm) covering the vast and impressive competition history of Porsche at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is available to pre-order. The 300-page hardcover book covers the full history of the Porsche brand dating back to the victorious opening 9-Hour race in 1961, up until the race-winning return of the 9-Hour in 2019 including the brands’ last appearance to date at an international race held at Kyalami in early 2023.

Readers will find details on the marque’s cars, engines, and drivers from the international endurance races over a 60-year period.

Over 500 unique images, most previously unpublished, bring the story to life. Each photo is accompanied by detailed captions in both English and German.

Adding a personal touch, legendary motoring journalists like Roger McCleery, Stuart Johnston, and Andre De Kock share their Porsche Kyalami memories within the book’s pages.

Four Porsche race cars, two Porsche 944 Turbo Cup and a Porsche 911 GT2R driven and owned by Toby Venter will also be featured in the book. These championship-winning cars were joined at the early morning photo shoot by the ex-Gary Dunkerley raced and Grant Viljoen-owned SABAT Porsche 911 race car. The book will also detail the history of these four successful South African race cars.

This collector’s item is scheduled to be dispatched in the second quarter of 2024.

Standard Edition – Limited to 500 Copies – R2,195

Hard Cover Large Format Publication

Signed by Author and Includes Courier Delivery with South Africa

Collector’s Edition – Limited to 100 Numbered Copies – R3,795

Hard Cover with Dust Cover, Presented in Protective Sleeve

Signed by Author, Editor and Toby Venter

Includes Courier Delivery with South Africa

Select two Photographic Prints

Personalised Message from Author

60 Year Kyalami book and Porsche Racing at Kyalami book orders visit:

www.samotorsportmemories.com