2025 Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance Becomes Most Powerful Audi Ever

Audi has unveiled a significantly updated e-tron GT featuring a fresh look, advanced battery technology, and a substantial power boost. The new model comes in three variants: S, RS, and the range-topping RS Performance, boasting the most power ever offered in an Audi production car.

The e-tron GT sits on the J1 platform co-developed with Porsche for the Taycan, sharing core chassis components and battery tech. Leveraging platform advancements, Audi introduces a higher-density 97 kWh battery pack and more potent electric motors across all models.

The RS Performance headlines with a mind-blowing 912 horsepower (680 kW) and a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of just 2.5 seconds. The standard RS follows closely with 844 hp (630 kW) and a 2.8-second 0 to 100 km/h time. Even the base S model packs a punch with 669 horsepower (499 kW) and a 3.4-second 100 km/h time.

RS models boast an additional Boost function activated via a steering wheel switch, delivering an extra 93 horsepower (70 kW) for short bursts, reaching the headline power figures.

Audi has enhanced the e-tron GT’s efficiency, offering an estimated range of up to 600 km (375 miles) in its most efficient configuration. Charging is significantly improved as well, with the ability to accept up to 320 kW DC fast charging, replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

Beyond the powertrain upgrades, Audi introduces two new chassis systems for improved handling and dynamics. All e-tron GT models come standard with a new air suspension system featuring dual-chamber air springs and dual-valve dampers. This setup promises a wider range between a comfortable ride in comfort mode and sharper body control in sport mode.

An optional Active Ride system utilizes advanced fully-active dampers and the same air springs to meticulously control roll and pitch. This system offers additional benefits like an “entry mode” that lowers the ride height when entering the car and actively counters pitch and roll during sharp corners. Primarily focused on ride quality, it allows for the elimination of anti-roll bars, making each wheel fully independent.

The entry-level S model comes with steel brakes as standard, while RS models feature enhanced silicon-coated discs for better heat dissipation. Customers can also opt for full carbon ceramic brakes with massive 10-piston calipers in silver or red finishes.

Audi introduces two new bumper options. The base S e-tron GT sports a larger front bumper “mask,” triangular details, and an inverse grille with redesigned graphics. A new 20-inch wheel design and a range of fresh exterior colour options are also available.

RS models receive a more aggressive front-end design with larger intakes and sportier styling cues. This includes a unique grille design with new L-shaped inserts finished in black or carbon fibre. Additionally, RS models feature a new rear diffuser with a vertical reflector and a set of exclusive 21-inch forged wheels inspired by the iconic “Avus” wheels of past Audi Sport models.

The flagship RS e-tron GT Performance takes it a step further with “chopped carbon” accents adorning the front grille, side skirts, and rear diffuser. This composite material, previously reserved for high-end supercars, makes its debut on an Audi production car.

The interior gets a refresh with new colour and trim options, alongside updates to the existing 10.1-inch touchscreen and virtual cockpit driver’s display. Notably, it features Audi’s all-new steering wheel, which will be incorporated into future Audi RS models.

The Performance model takes the interior enhancements further with extensive use of chopped carbon fibre, including large panels across the dashboard, doors, and centre console.