2025 BMW M2 Now Packing 473 HP (353 kW)

The 2025 BMW 2 Series Coupe receives a mid-cycle update with minor design tweaks, a tech upgrade across the lineup, and a significant power increase for the range-topping M2 model.

While styling changes are minimal, the headline improvement is the M2’s more potent 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six engine. A 15 kW (20 hp) bump in power to 353 kW (473 hp) and an additional 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) of torque to 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) translate to a 0.1-second quicker 0 to 100km/h time of 4.2 seconds for the six-speed manual variant.

The automatic version of the rear-wheel-drive M2 also shaves 0.1 seconds off its 100km/h sprint, now down to 4.0 seconds flat.

The top speed remains limited to 250 km/h (155 mph), though this can be raised to 285 km/h (177 mph) with the optional M Driver’s package.

If you have been waiting for more colours, you will be glad to know that you can now choose between the new Sao Paulo Yellow solid, Fire Red metallic, Portimao Blue metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic variants. Plus, the selection of BMW Individual paint finishes for the new BMW M2 now also features Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Grigio Telesto and Twilight Purple.

The standard M wheels feature a double-spoke design with a black finish and measure 19in at the front and 20in at the rear. The same wheels are available with a silver finish as an option.

Inside, the M2 Coupé receives a new flat-bottomed steering wheel with an optional Alcantara rim. The reworked model also gets an updated digital operating system with the latest-generation iDrive system.

The new BMW M2 will be built alongside the new BMW 2 Series Coupé at BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosí in Mexico. It will be available in South Africa from the fourth quarter of 2024.