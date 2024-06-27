G-POWER Push BMW M3 CS Up To 710 HP (530 kW)

While the limited-production BMW M3 CS might seem to need no extra muscle, German tuner G-Power went ahead and pushed the limits.

Their package transforms the M3 CS into the G3M CS Bi-TURBO and as the title suggests, the most extreme offering takes things all the way up to a beastly 710 hp (530 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.

This obviously translates to an even quicker launch from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) but they did not disclose any performance figures other than the fact its top speed increases to 320 km/h.

They start out by installing the GP-620 performance software and a rear muffler. The most extreme upgrade level gets the GP-720 performance software as well as additional sport downpipes with high-flow 200-cell metal catalytic converters.

Complementing the performance upgrades is an aggressive body kit featuring a striking carbon fibre Venturi hood, a prominent carbon fibre rear wing, a front splitter, and a rear diffuser, all crafted from the lightweight material.

G-Power fits their own 20-inch forged wheels in a two-tone finish, wrapped with high-performance tyres (285/30 R20 front and 295/25 R20 rear). The gold-painted brake calipers suggest the presence of the optional carbon-ceramic braking system.

A few of the upgrades might be deemed as overkill by some people but these tuners knows there is demand for such offerings.