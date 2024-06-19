New Plug-in Hybrid BMW X3 30e xDrive To Be Produced in South Africa

The highly anticipated fourth-generation BMW X3 marks a new era for the global best-seller, with a commitment to electrification. Produced for worldwide export at the iconic BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in South Africa, the X3 30e xDrive plug-in hybrid represents a significant investment in the plant’s future. This infrastructural upgrade secures the livelihoods of over 20,000 employees and reflects BMW’s long-term commitment to South Africa.

The fourth-generation X3 will be produced at three global plants: Spartanburg (USA), Shenyang (China), and Rosslyn (South Africa). Notably, Rosslyn is the only plant designated to manufacture the PHEV version for a growing global electric vehicle market.

Plant Director at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn, Dr Niklas Fichtmueller commented, “We were excited to announce the production of the next-generation BMW X3, and we remain thrilled by the expected debut and start of production later on this year. This vehicle ensures that BMW Group South Africa is positioned to be a major player in the South African premium car market and underscores the BMW Group’s role as a key player in the local automotive industry’s move towards a green economy.”

“I must also commend the efforts of all employees who have had a hand in an already iconic production for the future,” Dr Fichtmueller proudly ended.

With a rich 50-year history, BMW Group Plant Rosslyn is a vital part of the global production network. Over 1.6 million vehicles manufactured here have been exported worldwide, solidifying BMW Group South Africa’s critical role in global operations and its commitment to South Africa’s long-term development.

The new BMW X3 is another iconic vehicle produced in South Africa for the world. Plant Rosslyn’s portfolio boasts past production of the BMW 1800 SA, 2000 SA, 5 Series, and 7 Series. The plant transitioned from 3 Series production in 2018 to focus on the best-selling X3.

BMW Group South Africa CEO, Peter van Binsbergen said, “With just over 50 years of history, BMW Group South Africa has become an intrinsic part of the social fibre of South Africa, and a pioneer of corporate sustainability within the BMW Group. We are a leading example of creating shared value through innovative sustainability practices – our products and production, and corporate social investment – our people and the communities in which we operate.”

“We are excited for the production of the fourth-generation BMW X3, as it signals another era of passion and innovation. And we will continue to honour our commitment to both people and planet with an increased range of electrified – fully electric and plug-in hybrid – vehicles,” van Binsbergen continued.