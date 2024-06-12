New Volkswagen Golf R Will Pack 329 HP (245 kW)

The facelifted Golf debuted in January, and Volkswagen has been teasing camouflaged prototypes of its performance variants ever since. While details remain under wraps, we now know what the new Golf R Mk8.5 is packing.

It boasts an upgraded 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 329 hp (245 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque. This represents a 14 horsepower increase over the previous Golf R making it the most powerful VW Golf R in history. However, if rumours are to be believed it will lose this title as we might see a Golf R Clubsport in the future.

The new Golf R will be able to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.8 seconds, dropping to 4.6 seconds with the optional Performance pack. The standard top speed is limited to 250 km/h (155 mph), reaching 268 km/h (167 mph) with the Performance pack.

As expected, all-wheel drive with torque vectoring remains standard. However, a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission is the only gearbox available. As confirmed by VW, the beloved manual transmission is discontinued for the Golf GTI and Golf R after model year 2024.

Thankfully, drift mode, or as VW calls it, the Drift Performance Profile, carries over. This mode allows for tyre-shredding fun by sending up to 100 percent of power to the rear wheels. The torque vectoring technology also shines during cornering, distributing up to 100 percent of power to the outer wheel to minimize understeer. The proven 18-inch brakes from the previous model are retained.

This new Golf R sits nearly an inch lower than its predecessor and utilizes a MacPherson front axle with a four-link rear suspension. The Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive suspension, which adjusts steering, suspension, and throttle response, comes standard.

Peeking beneath the camouflage reveals some design updates. Redesigned bumpers and fresh LED light fixtures dominate the revised front end. The rear boasts IQ.Light LED taillights, inspired by VW’s electric models, featuring a 3D design. Special 18- and 19-inch wheels with R badges complete the look.

The cabin gets a major upgrade with a 12.9-inch touchscreen and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, both featuring custom R graphics. Track enthusiasts will appreciate the built-in GPS lap timer and G Meter for measuring acceleration. While the touch sliders remain from the previous model, they will at least be illuminated for improved usability. An optional head-up display is also available.