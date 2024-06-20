VW Golf 8.5 R To Get New Lighter Forged Wheels

Later this month, Volkswagen will unveil the facelifted Golf R 8.5. The high-performance hatchback arrives with more power, updated styling, and a host of revisions to match the regular Golf and Golf GTI 8.5 launched earlier this year. Ahead of the reveal, Volkswagen R has showcased the new optional 19-inch Warmenau forged wheel.

These lightweight wheels enhance the vehicle’s handling dynamics by reducing weight. Each wheel weighs in at 8 kg (17.6 lbs), making them roughly 20% lighter than comparable options, thereby improving handling and reducing unsprung mass.

At the heart of the wheel rim design are ten overlapping rectangles. “We tried out different proportions to make the wheel look as big as possible,” says Volkswagen designer Ranbir Kalha. The stability and wear resistance have been improved with a very large opening ratio of 71 per cent. This allows the brakes to be cooled even more effectively, thereby reducing thermal stress, especially on racetracks.

Customers will be able to choose between a black or dark grey diamond-cut finish for these very good-looking wheels. According to VW, the design draws inspiration from the wheels on the original Golf R32. The 19-inch alloy takes its name from the village of Warmenau, where the Volkswagen Golf R headquarters are situated.

The world premiere of the new Golf R model and the Warmenau performance wheel rim will take place on 26 June.