10,000 RPM Thornley Kelham Porsche 911 European RS Restomod Costs R14 Million

The world of Porsche restomods continues to expand, with British specialist Thornley Kelham entering the fray with their stunning European RS. This creation serves as the second offering within the company’s exclusive European collection, celebrating the golden age of European automotive design.

Unlike many who favour the 964 generation as a base, Thornley Kelham meticulously restores a pre-1989 “classic” 911 for the European RS. This focus on weight reduction proves fruitful, with certain configurations tipping the scales at a feathery 2,359 lbs (1,070 kg) with a full tank. Lightweight carbon fibre and alloy body panels contribute significantly to this impressive figure.

Three enticing engine options await discerning customers. The standard selection features an upgraded and enlarged 993 block, producing 385 hp (287 kW) with a thrilling 8,000 rpm redline. For those seeking a more dramatic experience, a 3.8-liter option delivers 380 horses (283 kW) and screams all the way to a staggering 10,000 rpm. Drivers seeking pure muscle can opt for the 4.0-litre, 394 hp (294 kW) beast with a four-valve-per-cylinder configuration. While its peak revs aren’t quite as high as the other choices, the optional titanium exhaust will more than likely deliver a truly glorious soundtrack.

Regardless of engine selection, a six-speed manual transmission ensures a pure and engaging driving experience, channelling power exclusively to the rear wheels.

Taking corners with confidence is paramount for the European RS, and the suspension reflects this philosophy. Custom wishbones inspired by the modern GT3 system provide a solid foundation. Eibach coilovers grace the standard setup, with JRZ Motorsport coilovers offered as an alternative. Adaptive dampers can also be specified for an additional cost. Stopping power comes courtesy of six- and four-piston brakes at the front and rear, respectively. Drivers yearning for even more bite can upgrade to carbon ceramic brakes. A Wavetrac limited-slip differential ensures optimal power delivery, while power steering is available for those who prefer a lighter touch at slower speeds.

The European RS’s design is nothing short of magnificent. The iconic ducktail spoiler evokes the spirit of the 70s RSR models, while the overall aesthetic pays homage to the legendary Carrera 2.7 RS.

Company co-founder Simon Thornley describes the European RS as “a truly unique car imbued with the nuanced dynamics and feedback of the legendary 2.7 RS, the thrill of the 2.8RSR, and performance, precision, and progressive handling of the legendary 997 GT3 RS 4.0.”

Inside, the European RS blends functionality with a touch of luxury. Lightweight carbon fibre seats upholstered in Alcantara and Connolly leather dominate the cabin, perfectly complementing the classy CNC-machined controls and the Momo Prototipo steering wheel.

Owning this masterpiece requires deep pockets, with a starting price of £580,000 (approx. R14 million) and you better act quickly as they are only going to produce 25 units.