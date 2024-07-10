3,893 Piece LEGO Technic McLaren P1 Revealed

British supercar maker McLaren Automotive and the LEGO Group unveil their latest collaboration, the LEGO Technic McLaren P1.

The incredible engineering and technology underpinning the McLaren P1’s performance, style, and function made it the perfect challenge for the LEGO Technic team to replicate in 1:8 scale.

Unveiled as part of the LEGO Technic Ultimate Car Concept Series, the all-new kit consists of 3,893 pieces. Each car features a unique serial number that unlocks special behind-the-scenes content. The model boasts a 7-speed gearbox with 2 shifter drums, suspension, a V8 piston engine, an adjustable rear wing, and opening dihedral doors with an advanced mechanism – all guaranteeing an immersive and authentic building experience that mirrors the real McLaren P1.

The model was created by the LEGO Technic design team in close collaboration with McLaren Automotive, with both teams focused on implementing as much cutting-edge functionality as possible, honouring both the real P1 and McLaren’s renowned engineering excellence.

“It’s amazing to see so many of the elements from the original P1 brought to life by the LEGO team for the LEGO Technic McLaren P1. I hope this collaboration inspires the next generation of designers and engineers to push the boundaries of automotive innovation,” said Tobias Sühlmann, Chief Design Officer, McLaren Automotive.

The LEGO Technic McLaren P1 set will be available from official LEGO stores from the 1st of August with a $449.99 retail price in the USA. Local pricing will be closer to R8,500 once the availability has been confirmed.