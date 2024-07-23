BMW M Fest Returns To Kyalami This October

The legendary BMW M FEST roars back to life at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in October from the 25th to 27th, 2024! This adrenaline-pumping weekend is a celebration of everything ///M Power.

Witness the latest high-performance BMW M models and immerse yourself in a festival atmosphere with live entertainment (artist lineup to be announced) and a foodie paradise offering a variety of food and beverage options.

For the first time, BMW South Africa introduces a special Friday preview programme at BMW M FEST that offers eager fans an exclusive first look at the latest high-powered BMW M models before the main festivities commence.

The weekend’s highlights include BMW and BMW Motorrad showrooms for on-the-spot car and motorcycle purchases, M-Hot laps, M-Drift Rides, test drive experiences, and the latest round of the BMW Car Club racing series.

Explore the expansive Lifestyle Village featuring the BMW and BMW Motorrad lifestyle boutique, a kids’ play area, an e-gaming centre, and a relaxing beer garden.

This year’s event unveils the all-new BMW M5, BMW M4 CS, BMW M3 Touring, and the BMW M2.

Grab your tickets now starting from R350 at https://bmwsa.howler.co.za/.