BMW X4 Will Not See A New Generation

BMW’s second-generation X2 saw a considerable increase in size over the previous generation which resulted in some of us wondering what kind of future the X4 has in the crowded lineup.

Well that has been answered as company officials have told Motor 1 Italy that the X4 will not see another generation.

With the X2 growing larger, BMW says there’s no longer room for both models. Those seeking a sportier, larger option can opt for the X6.

BMW hasn’t announced an official end date for X4 production, but with the redesigned X3 arriving later this year, the X4 likely won’t last past 2025.

For those out there who really will miss the X4, all hope is not completely lost as there are reports that a fully electric iX4 could arrive around 2027 on the Neue Klasse platform.

The Bavarian brand plans to launch at least six EVs on this platform by 2028, with the iX4 potentially joining the already confirmed iX3 crossover (2025) and i3 sedan (2026).