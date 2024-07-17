Dahler Dial BMW M2 Up To 621 HP (463 kW)

Despite the controversy over its design, one thing remains clear: the G87 BMW M2 is a formidable sports car. German tuner Dahler now offers even more performance with a Stage 2 offering.

Not long after the current M2 was released, Dahler debuted a Stage 1 upgrade package for the sports car. It’s now presented its Stage 2 which takes things up to 621 hp (463 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque.

Dahler’s work started with the fitment of a new Eventuri carbon fibre air intake and a stainless steel exhaust system. The software for the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six has also been tweaked, but interestingly, the tuner doesn’t make any mention of any internal upgrades that have been made to the engine, nor have they fitted updated turbochargers.

Dahler has ensured the Stage 2 package is suitable for eight-speed automatic and six-speed manual variants.

Any car that undergoes big engine upgrades should also benefit from significant suspension and brake modifications. Dahler’s Stage 2 M2 has just that. Found at all four corners are coilovers offering rebound and compression adjustments, as well as the option to tweak the ride height.

More straightforward lowering springs are also available. Sports brake linings and new Stahlflex brake lines can improve the car’s already potent braking system.

A lot of the company’s efforts have also been focused on the exterior design of the car, and there are now heaps of unique carbon fibre parts. For example, the front end includes a three-piece carbon fibre splitter, and there are also new carbon fibre air intakes.

Dahler has also simplified the front grille with a single horizontal slat, installed custom wing mirrors, and fitted a large fixed rear wing and a new diffuser. Those who want something a little more subtle can opt for a smaller lip spoiler.

The engine bay has also been adorned in carbon fibre. The cabin has a short shifter for six-speed models, a heated Alcantara sports steering wheel, and new floor mats.