G-Power Push BMW M4 CSL Up To 710 HP (529 kW)

BMW revived the iconic CSL badge in 2022 in a limited-edition, lightweight variant of the G82 M4. With its sharper performance and reduced weight, this special model is already a force to be reckoned with but G-Power doesn’t settle for factory specs, and their offering takes it up a notch or two.

The tuner has developed three upgrade levels for the M4 CSL with the top tier unleashing a staggering 710 hp (529 kW) and 850 Nm of torque from the S58 twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine. This power gain comes courtesy of their GP-720 performance software, which also raises the factory Vmax limit to 320 km/h. An optimized exhaust system plays a crucial role as well. Sport downpipes with high-flow 200-cell metal catalytic converters feed into the signature exhaust system, featuring centre and rear mufflers that deliver the brand’s characteristic muffled growl.

For those seeking a more moderate upgrade, a 611 hp (456 kW) and 750 Nm package is available, achieved through GP-620 performance software and a rear muffler. The sweet spot lies in the 661 hp (493 kW) and 800 Nm upgrade, thanks to GP-670 performance software and a DEEPTONE exhaust with both centre and rear mufflers. All three packages feature mufflers with dual 100 mm and 110 mm tailpipes.

Beyond the engine, the tweaked Coupé boasts a range of aesthetic enhancements including their Hurrican RR (or RS) 20 and 21-inch forged rims. The Venturi carbon fibre hood, again offered in RR and RS variants, is not just aesthetically pleasing as its venting technology optimizes thermal management in the engine bay.

Of course, all the upgrades mentioned here can be purchased individually or combined to suit your desires. The full offering does also include carbon fibre front corner attachments, a carbon fibre engine cover, and bodywork decal sets.

For the interior, the options include carbon fibre shift paddles, luxurious velour floor mats, and even a complete interior redesign.