Gayton McKenzie Already Pushing Hard For Formula 1 In South Africa

We all want a Formula 1 in South Africa and while there are many massive hurdles to overcome, it seems that things are still slowly turning in the background.

South Africa’s new Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie has stated that his term will be unsuccessful unless Formula 1 returns to the country. That is a very bold statement but if we want to be added to the Formula 1 calendar in the future, we need to have government buy-in and this might just be a nudge in the right direction.

To our knowledge, the private stakeholders involved have not been contacted by the minister so we are not sure whom he has contacted to set up their first meeting at the end of August in Monaco.

For now, we carry on waiting but for those who live and breathe Formula 1, you will be glad to know that Red Bull will be hitting the streets of Sandton in October.