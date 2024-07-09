Subaru WRX Project Midnight Ready for Goodwood Debut

Subaru brings another ferocious track weapon to the world of motorsports, ready to dominate time trials and its first stop is the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The 2024 Subaru WRX Project Midnight boasts a lightweight construction and an ultra-wide, custom-built carbon fibre body. Subaru claims a curb weight of just 2,469 pounds (1,120 kg) – nearly 300 pounds (136 kg) lighter than Travis Pastrana’s “Airslayer,” almost 400 pounds (181 kg) lighter than a BRZ, and a staggering 1,000 pounds (454 kg) lighter than a stock WRX.

A massive rear wing, combined with sticky tyres on magnesium wheels, ensures Project Midnight is a tarmac specialist, unlike the more versatile Airslayer. There are dive planes up front that direct the air around the widened front fenders and back to the sculpted rear structure. You can see the lip on each rear door that carries on to the fender and then the wing. On its way there, the air is also channelled into the door vents that feed in-cabin coolers for the high-strung Boxer engine.

While Project Midnight packs less power than the Airslayer, Its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder delivers a healthy 670 hp (499 kW) and 920 Nm (680 lb-ft) of torque. It screams to a 9,500 rpm redline and features a unique hood-mounted exhaust outlet.

Subaru has recruited driving ace Scott Speed, a multi-time rallycross champion with vast motorsport experience, to pilot Project Midnight at various time trials, including Goodwood.

Speed is impressed: “Subaru Motorsports USA and the team at Vermont SportsCar have delivered an absolute beast. When driving the car it clearly has rallycross roots, but the wider tyres, track, and geometry give it a very unique feel and incredible grip. The ultimate driving machine; half RX, half sports car – a true joy to drive.”

Goodwood marks the first challenge for Project Midnight, and many more are sure to follow. We can expect to see it dominate hill climbs like Mount Washington and possibly tackle Pikes Peak next year.