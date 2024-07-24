The First 2025 BMW M5 In USA Heads For Auction at Pebble Beach

BMW has announced that the first 2025 M5 for North America will be auctioned at Pebble Beach in August. This unique car, created in collaboration with the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, features a stunning matte orange paint job and over $57,000 (R1 million) in options.

Officially named the “2025 BMW M5 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance #1/1,” this project is a joint effort between BMW M, BMW Individual, and the Pebble Beach Concours. BMW states that this will be the only new M5 painted in Frozen Orange Metallic, as the colour will be discontinued after this car’s production.

Additional unique styling features for the car include orange-accented wheels and matte gold-painted calipers for the carbon-ceramic brakes. The interior boasts seats finished in Kyalami Orange and Silverstone leather, with the Pebble Beach Concours logo embossed on the headrests. This logo, along with a “#1/1” symbol, is also printed on the dashboard and front door sills.

The #1/1 also comes with the Executive package which adds an illuminated kidney grille, ventilated seats, and rear window shades. The Carbon package includes a carbon roof, carbon mirror caps, and a carbon spoiler.

Despite the likelihood that the buyer will keep this car as a collector’s item, it is ready for the track as the M Drive Professional package option has also been ticked. The M Driver’s package increases the electronically limited top speed to 305 km/h (190 mph) and includes a one-day school at BMW’s Performance Center.

The #1/1 will be displayed at Gooding & Company’s stand at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week, starting on Wednesday, August 14. The auction will take place on Friday the 16th, with all proceeds above the car’s MSRP going to Pebble Beach’s charity. While there are no sale price estimates available yet, given the car’s exclusivity, it is expected to fetch a high price.