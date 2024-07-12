Track-Focused Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Unveiled

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 is already an accomplished machine but as usual, it is never enough and that has resulted in this new track-focused GT 63 Pro.

Unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the GT 63 Pro boasts a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 603 bhp (450 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque, surpassing the standard GT 63 4MATIC+ by 27 hp and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft). Simple revised engine control software unlocks this increased power.

An upgraded cooling system with additional front radiators and electrically operated water pumps for improved radiator cooling on both front and rear axles ensures optimal performance.

Mercedes-AMG quotes 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 3.2 seconds and 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 10.9 seconds, a 0.5-second improvement over the standard car. The top speed reaches 197 mph (317 km/h).

Aerodynamic tweaks include a redesigned front bumper with revised cooling ducts and underbody modifications, reducing front axle lift by 30 kg at top speed. A fixed rear wing comes standard, generating an additional 15 kg of downforce on the rear axle.

Further track focus is evident in the standard AMG ceramic-composite brakes: 420mm discs with six-piston calipers at the front and 360mm discs with single-piston floating calipers at the rear. Redesigned air guide vanes and brake cover plates enhance brake cooling.

Matt grey 21-inch forged wheels wrapped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tyres (295/30 ZR21 front and 305/30 ZR21 rear) complete the aggressive stance.

Carbon fibre upgrades encompass the front splitter, side sills, diffuser, and rear wing.

Inside, AMG Performance front seats and an AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather and microfiber elevate the driving experience. While specifications are not confirmed, rear seats are expected to be standard.