1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California By Scaglietti Sells For Over R300 Million

While modern Ferrari supercars like the Daytona SP3, LaFerrari, SF90 Stradale, and Purosangue dominate headlines, it’s crucial to remember the early Ferraris that shaped the brand’s legacy.

During Monterey Car Week 2024, RM Sotheby’s celebrated this heritage with a collection of coveted classic Ferraris. Even amongst these multi-million dollar Italian stallions, a very special 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California by Scaglietti (Chassis 1795 GT) stole the show and ended up fetching a staggering $17,055,000 (approx. R305 million).

This particular car, the very first SWB California Spider of only 56 ever produced, rolled out of Ferrari’s Maranello factory in 1960. It boasts a competition-spec Tipo 168 engine, covered headlights, and a factory hardtop. Originally finished in Grigio with a red leather interior, it turned heads at the 1960 Geneva Motor Show before finding its way to John Gordon Bennett, a renowned British racing driver. Over the years, it’s been owned by Ferrari racer Bob Grossman and graced prestigious events like the Le Mans Classic and West Coast Concours, solidifying its status as an automotive icon.

Maintained by just five owners, with three in the past 60 years, the prancing horse retains its original specifications. Ferrari Classiche Red Book certification verifies its matching-numbers engine, gearbox, and drivetrain, further amplifying its significance.

This blend of historical weight, engineering prowess, and documented history makes it a holy grail for passionate car collectors, a true embodiment of the 250 GT SWB California Spider’s enduring legacy.