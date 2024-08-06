Carlex Design Can Give Your Mercedes G-Class A Retro Makeover

We are no strangers to modified Mercedes-Benz G-Wagens, but Poland’s Carlex Design is taking a decidedly different approach. Forget the usual aggressive upgrades – the Carlex G-Vintage is a modern G-Class dipped in a pastel-hued retro bath.

As you can see in the images, the Carlex G-Vintage boasts a white roof, whitewall tyres, and a colour palette made up of Lime Pop, Champagne Fizz, Pink Glow and Tangerine.

Carlex lifts the G-Vintage on “raised and widened suspension” according to their website, and throws on 20-inch wheels that resemble oversized versions of classic 1970s Mercedes passenger car items. A body kit and a Mercedes hood ornament complete the exterior transformation.

Step inside and you’ll find a luxurious yet vintage-inspired interior. The distressed leather upholstery, available in a variety of hues, is a far cry from the typical cabin. Carlex Design even offers a wood decking option for the cargo area, truly transforming the G-Class into a land yacht.