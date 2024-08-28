G-Power Cranks BMW M2 To 690 HP (515 kW)

BMW pumped up the 2025 M2 with an extra 20 hp, bringing the twin-turbo 3.0-litre engine to a healthy 473 hp (353 kW).

Yes, we are expecting an even more potent M2 CS with substantially more power but if you cannot wait for that, then the German tuner, G-Power has a range of power upgrades for you to choose from.

Stage 1: Software magic unlocks 592 hp (441 kW) and a staggering 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque, replacing the stock 550 Nm (405 lb-ft). This modification targets cars with the eight-speed automatic transmission for optimal handling of the increased torque.

Stage 2: Take it a step further with 641 hp (478 kW) and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft) of torque.

Stage 3: The top dog delivers a monstrous 690 hp (515 kW) and 840 Nm (620 lb-ft) of torque. This package unlocks the ECU and adds exhaust modifications, including the controversial centrally-mounted stacked tips on the M2.

G-Power doesn’t stop at the engine. This vibrant orange BMW M2 sports custom forged wheels measuring 20 inches in front and 21 at the back. A carbon fibre rear wing adds a touch of aerodynamic aggression, contrasting beautifully with the bold orange paint job.

Pop the hood to reveal a new carbon fibre engine cover with matching orange accents, echoing the car’s striking exterior. This “Venturi” upgrade, borrowed from the M3 and M4 models, promises improved thermal management beyond its aesthetic appeal.