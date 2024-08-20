Kalmar Automotive showcased their latest creation at The Quail over the weekend and although they make absolutely no mention of Porsche, it does not take much to realise that their latest offering draws inspiration from the Porsche 959.

The Kalmar 9X9, which claims to be the world’s first retro hypercar, starts with a stripped 993-series 911, shrouded in a hidden roll cage and clad in CFD-optimized carbon fibre bodywork. This new shell, reminiscent of the 959’s rear end, reportedly generates a serious 1,480 kg (3,263 lbs) of downforce, exceeding the heaviest stock 911’s claimed 1,384 kg (3,051 lbs) by a significant 96 kg (212 lbs).

The 9X9 comes in three flavours:

9X9: The ultimate grand tourer, packing the 3.8-litre flat-six from the current 911 Turbo S. But unlike the factory car’s 640 hp (477 kW), the 9X9 cranks out a monstrous 930 hp (690 kW). Power gets delivered to all four wheels via Porsche’s proven seven-speed double-clutch transmission, with rear-wheel drive also available.

9X9 Sport: Prioritizes driver engagement over raw power. A turbocharged 3.0-litre flat-six borrowed from the 911 GTS delivers 650 hp (485 kW), a healthy 172 hp (129 kW) bump over the stock car. A seven-speed manual transmission is standard, with the PDK dual-clutch and rear-wheel steering offered as options. Stiffer suspension components, reduced sound deadening, and a curb weight of 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs) promise a thrilling and aurally pleasing experience.

9X9 Leichtbau (Lightweight): For the purists, this variant boasts the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre from the GT3, tuned to deliver 530 hp (395 kW), a 28 hp (21 kW) increase over the standard car. This rear-wheel-drive-only beast comes exclusively with a seven-speed manual transmission and boasts a claimed weight of 1,275 kg (2,811 lbs).

Every 9X9 benefits from upgraded internals like a new intake system, enhanced cooling, ceramic turbo bearings, and an Inconel exhaust system. All engines are mounted on active mounts for optimal performance. The drivetrain rolls on a custom double wishbone suspension with pushrod-style Tractive dampers in front, courtesy of Italy’s Danisi Engineering. Magnesium wheels wrapped in Michelin tyres cover massive carbon ceramic rotors gripped by CarboBrake’s innovative 3D-printed titanium calipers.

The interior prioritizes lightweight, with no radios or central infotainment screens in sight. An analogue tachometer takes centre stage in the gauge cluster, flanked by two small screens likely displaying information from Bluetooth-connected devices.

All three 9X9 variants are available now through U.S. distributor Canepa Group, with first deliveries scheduled for July 2025. While pricing remains undisclosed, the car’s debut location and lack of a price tag offer a clear hint regarding the target audience.