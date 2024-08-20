New BMW M2 Race Car Teased

BMW M Motorsport is shifting gears and they have given us our first glimpse of the successor to the M2 CS Racing, aiming to hit the track in 2026.

Although we do not know what it will be called, we can most definitely confirm that it is a BMW 2 Series Coupe. The boxy air intakes, quad exhausts, and horizontal kidney grille slats suggest this is based on the M2 G87 rather than the M240i G42.

This track-focused weapon is still under wraps, with development in its early stages according to BMW M Motorsport. Further details are forthcoming, but we know it will sit below the M4 GT4 in the racing hierarchy.

Given the 2026 debut, the car might be based on the upcoming M2 CS. This limited-edition road car, which arrives next year is rumoured to boast a lot more power with rear-wheel drive and an automatic transmission. Weight reduction is expected, though not a dramatic overhaul since it won’t be a full-fledged CSL model.

Björn Lellmann, Head of Customer Racing at BMW M Motorsport, said of the new project: “Proximity to our customers is one of the maxims we pursue at BMW M Motorsport. From our point of view, this also includes offering a car for grassroots racing that teams and newcomers to racing can afford and that at the same time offers them BMW M Motorsport technology at the highest level. Accordingly, we are delighted to be able to announce a successor model to the BMW M235i Racing, BMW M240i Racing, and BMW M2 CS Racing at this point. Our engineers are already working intensively at this early stage of development to optimally prepare the car for customer use.”