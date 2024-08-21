Close Menu
    New Jaguar EV Concept To Take On Aston Martin and Bentley Debuts Soon

    Jaguar GT EV Rendering by Autocar

    2025 marks a monumental year for Jaguar as their 90th anniversary coincides with the most significant transformation since their debut in 1935.

    With the exception of the F-PACE crossover, the current Jaguar lineup is slated for discontinuation, with remaining inventory ensuring a smooth transition until next year. This strategic move positions Jaguar to compete directly with established luxury brands like Aston Martin and Bentley.

    JLR CEO Adrian Mardell emphasizes a return to “return to its DNA” through exclusive platforms, a stark contrast to the previous generation’s shared architecture with Range Rover models.

    Gerry McGovern, JLR’s Chief Creative Officer, promises a design language that pays homage to Jaguar’s heritage while remaining resolutely forward-thinking.

    The brand’s electrification journey takes centre stage with the unveiling of its first next-generation electric vehicle concept planned for December this year.

    A Glimpse into Jaguar’s Electric Future:

    • GT: Debuting in 2025 at JLR’s Solihull factory, the brand’s first EV utilizes the all-new, Jaguar-exclusive JEA platform. This midsize (potentially larger) four-door boasts a sloping fastback roofline and is poised to be the most powerful production Jaguar ever. Expect a range exceeding 700 km (434 miles).
    • Electric Midsize Crossover: A potential 2026 arrival.
    • Electric Large Crossover: Anticipated for 2027.
