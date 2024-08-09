Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two Pricing For South Africa

The Range Rover Sport SV is already an imposing performance SUV, and now the Edition Two arrives to push the boundaries even further.

Building on the Edition One, the Edition Two offers a wider range of themes for personalization. While the Edition One offered three paint options, the Edition Two expands the palette to include Blue Nebula Matte, Marl Grey Gloss, Sunrise Copper Satin, and Ligurian Black Gloss.

Each of the four new paints has a dedicated theme. Blue Nebula Matte pairs with a satin forged carbon exterior pack, featuring a painted carbon fibre bonnet and 23-inch black forged wheels. The exclusive SV performance seats are upholstered in light cloud and ebony Windsor leather.

Marl Grey Gloss gets a gloss carbon-twill exterior pack with 23-inch carbon gloss wheels and sunrise copper brake calipers. The interior features a rosewood and ebony leather colour scheme.

The third option boasts a sunrise copper satin finish, a satin carbon-twill exterior pack with red brake calipers, and an ebony Windsor leather interior. The final theme combines Ligurian Black Gloss exterior paint with a satin carbon-twill exterior featuring exposed carbon fibre on the bonnet, 23-inch carbon gloss wheels, yellow brake calipers, and an ebony interior with knit and Range Rover’s ultra fabrics upholstery.

While the massive 23-inch alloys might be the first choice for Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two buyers, Land Rover also offers 22-inch diamond-cut alternatives with a contrasting satin grey finish. The Edition Two allows customization with a range of brake caliper colours and a roof that can be specified in body colour. The performance seats can have seat backs that match the exterior, and like the Edition One, they incorporate Range Rover’s Body and Soul Seats technology with speakers built into the seats.

Powering the Edition Two is the same 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 found in the Edition One, producing a mighty 626 bhp (467 kW) and 750 Nm of torque. However, the Edition Two promises sharper cornering thanks to new Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres, offering a 0.1G increase in lateral load compared to the standard-fit all-season tyres.

Range Rover has introduced the Sport SV Edition Two to South Africa from a starting price of R3,971,500.