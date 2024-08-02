Toyota GR Corolla Update Adds Automatic and More Torque

Turns out the rumours were true as Toyota has confirmed that the GR Corolla will be available with an eight-speed automatic transmission for the 2025 model year. This hot hatch also receives a bump in torque, suspension upgrades, and a new top-of-the-line trim level.

While the exciting 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine continues to come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, drivers who prefer an automatic option can now opt for the new eight-speed gearbox. This advanced transmission analyzes driver inputs like pedal position to determine the optimal shift points for a more engaging experience.

Regardless of transmission choice, all 2025 GR Corollas pack a punch with 300 hp (221 kW) and 400 nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. While horsepower remains the same as the 2024 model, torque sees an increase from 370 Nm (273 lb-ft), bringing the standard GR Corolla in line with the previously limited-edition Morizo model.

To handle the extra power and deliver a sharper driving experience, Toyota has equipped the 2025 GR Corolla with several suspension upgrades. New front and rear rebound springs minimize inner wheel lift during spirited driving, while tweaks to the rear suspension improve cornering agility. Additionally, a raised rear trailing arm mounting point helps reduce squat under hard acceleration.

Every 2025 GR Corolla, regardless of trim or transmission, benefits from the confidence-inspiring grip of front and rear limited-slip differentials. Previously, these differentials were only available in the optional Performance Package for the base trim and standard on the Premium and Circuit Edition models.

The 2025 GR Corolla isn’t just about performance upgrades as it also boasts a redesigned front bumper for enhanced cooling efficiency. This redesign takes into account the radiator, intercooler, brake ducts, the newly available sub-radiator, and the transmission fluid cooler that comes standard with the eight-speed automatic.

Buyers can now choose from three trim levels: Core, Premium, and the all-new range-topping Premium Plus. This new top-of-the-line model comes loaded with features previously reserved for limited-edition models, including a carbon fibre roof panel, a functional-vent hood with a bulge reminiscent of the Morizo Edition, and sleek flat-black finished wheels.

Expect to see the 2025 Toyota GR Corolla arrive in showrooms by late 2024. Pricing information will be revealed closer to the on-sale date.