Tuthill Reveal GT One Paying Homage To Porsche 911 GT1

UK’s Tuthill Porsche caused a stir ahead of Monterey Car Week when a GT1-esque-looking car was spotted at LAX. Now that things are official let’s find out more about the mid-engined beast that pays homage to the legendary Porsche 911 GT1 racers of the late 1990s.

Limited to just 22 units, the GT One boasts a curb weight of a mere 2,645 pounds (1,200 kg) and a choice of potent 4.0-litre flat-six engines. The naturally aspirated option revs like a dream, reaching 500 horsepower (373 kW) but if you crave more grunt, then you can go for the over 600 hp option with “forced induction”. While Tuthill remains tight-lipped on specifics, a turbocharger seems the likely candidate over a supercharger for this Porsche.

Gear changes are managed by either a manual transmission or, as seen here, a sophisticated dual-clutch gearbox. Handling prowess comes courtesy of bespoke double-wishbone suspension on both axles, while carbon-ceramic brakes ensure phenomenal stopping power. Safety is paramount, with a full FIA-spec roll cage integrated into the car’s core.

The GT One’s sleek lines are sculpted from lightweight carbon fibre, designed by California-based Florian Flatau, known for his collaborations with Singer Vehicle Design. Like on the 911 GT1, the entire rear end lifts up clamshell-style – and unlike on the GT1, so does the front end.

Pricing details remain under wraps, but as with any such exclusive offering, expect a hefty price tag.

Company boss Richard Tuthill said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with this amazing bunch of people at [our base in] Wardington, who continue to have such passion to create these amazing cars.

“At the heart of this piece of artwork is of course the constant pursuit of mechanical excellence.

“We have taken inspiration from all that we have done in the past and have been inspired by what others have done before us and continue to do.

“As usual, I sincerely hope those who wish to own one of these will also wish to drive them as often as they can and create memories that will last a lifetime.

“The FIA GT1 class enabled manufacturers to create stunning race cars. We have taken the best bits but focused on producing a wonderful road car. I hope you can all enjoy it with us.”