ZACOE Unveils ‘Meister’ Widebody Kit for the BMW M2

Drawing inspiration from the legendary BMW E30 M3 EVO DTM race car, ZACOE, the independent aerodynamic specialist has unveiled their widebody kit for the modern BMW M2.

ZACOE’s reputation for bold yet elegant designs, showcased at North America’s SEMA show, precedes them. Their new “Meister” kit evokes the golden age of the 1984-1996 DTM series, honouring racing heroes like Bernd Schneider and Michael Schumacher, and the iconic E30 M3 EVO.

The G87 M2’s sharp curves, aggressive stance, and widebody silhouette capture the timeless “Coke bottle” design, reminiscent of the E30 M3. ZACOE’s Meister kit integrates racing-inspired lines, meticulously refined using computer modelling for seamless integration with the car’s body. The complex curves of the front and rear fenders exemplify ZACOE’s meticulous detailing, elevating the classic design. The signature hollow design and geometric folds transform the M2’s sides, while the front fenders echo modern DTM designs, blending old and new for a racing aesthetic. A new front splitter and lightweight carbon fibre hood further enhance stability.

The ZACOE kit balances motorsport elegance with a surprising rear design. The rear fender lines echo the ducktail and sizeable DTM-style rear wing, creating a layered geometric look for a combat-ready feel.

Partnering with Fi EXHAUST, a premium Valvetronic performance brand, ZACOE delivers sound that matches the aggressive new look. The newly designed rear diffuser replaces the quad exhausts with a centrally mounted dual system, awakening the car’s racing character with Fi’s signature sound.

Available in fibreglass and carbon fibre, the ZACOE Meister widebody kit upgrades all edges for seamless integration.