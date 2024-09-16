BMW Shakes Up Design Team

Big changes are brewing at BMW’s design department. This could be great news for fans who weren’t thrilled with recent design choices. The company is bringing in fresh talent from other automakers.

At the helm, Adrian van Hooydonk remains the design director for the entire BMW Group. However, Domagoj Dukec, the previous head of design for the core BMW brand, is moving to Rolls-Royce.

Dukec’s responsibilities are being split between two new leaders: Maximilian Missoni and Oliver Heilmer. Missoni, known for his work at Polestar and Volvo, will oversee mid-size and luxury cars, including Alpinas. This is exciting news for BMW enthusiasts, considering Volvo’s recent design successes.

Heilmer, a familiar face for MINI fans, will now head up BMW’s entry-level models like the 2 Series, 3 Series, X1, and X2.

Taking the reins for future BMW interiors is Claudia Braun, previously the brand’s head of colour and material design. Braun brings a wealth of experience from Rivian, Volvo, Polestar, and even Mercedes.

Another interesting development is the return of Anders Warming. Previously part of the BMW design team under Chris Bangle, Warming was responsible for the well-received E85-generation Z4. After venturing out on his own, he’s back at BMW to lead the Advanced Design and Designworks teams, shaping future concept cars and design technologies.

So, what does this all mean? It could signal the end of the controversial oversized grilles seen on recent BMW models like the X7, M3, 7 Series, and XM. With the promising Neue Klasse designs on the horizon, BMW seems to have assembled a team known for crafting attractive vehicles, potentially ushering in a new era for Bavarian styling.