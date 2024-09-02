BMW X3 (G45) Pricing for South Africa

BMW X3 M50 xDrive model in Cape Town South Africa (AI-Generated)

The covers came off the all-new G45 generation BMW X3 in June this year and considering it is their best-selling model in South Africa in 2023, many folks out there are eager to know what the new SUV is asking.

Three models will be available in South Africa; the range-topping BMW M50 xDrive model, the 30e xDrive and the ever-popular 20d. The South African market launch will get underway in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Naturally, we are attracted to the M50 xDrive model which is the only six-cylinder option. It utilizes a tweaked twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit producing 293 kW (392 hp) and a strong 520 Nm (383 lb-ft) of torque giving it a 4.6 sprint to 100 km/h. The M50 also benefits from several chassis upgrades, including larger M Sport brakes, an M Sport differential, variable sport steering, and standard-fit 20-inch wheels.

Pricing for the new G45 BMW X3 in South Africa

X3 M50 xDrive – R1,530,000

X3 30e xDrive – R1,260,000

X3 20d – R1,125,000

The prices above exclude CO2 emission tax.

The fourth-generation X3 will be produced at three global plants: Spartanburg (USA), Shenyang (China), and Rosslyn (South Africa). Notably, Rosslyn is the only plant designated to manufacture the PHEV version for a growing global electric vehicle market.