    INEOS Grenadier Gets Bold and Rugged Makeover by Mansory

    MANSORY, renowned for customizing the world’s most coveted luxury and exotic cars, turns their attention to the new off-roader on the scene, the INEOS Grenadier. This go-anywhere vehicle gets a unique personality boost thanks to the tuners signature upgrades.

    The rugged looks are enhanced with a redesigned front fascia crafted from carbon fibre. Additional LED lighting throughout adds a touch of panache, while further carbon fibre body accents elevate the SUV’s sporty and luxurious feel.

    Performance gets a boost as well. A new stainless steel exhaust system with flap control not only delivers a unique sound but also unlocks a power increase to 350 horses and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque.

    MANSORY equips the Grenadier with custom 20-inch wheels and raises the ride height by 2 inches for enhanced off-road capability. The interior gets the MANSORY treatment too and this is where things get a bit crazy.

    In typical Mansory style, they opted for a full interior overhaul with a brash colour choice. They also added some luxurious appointments like a refrigerated centre console and gave it plenty of carbon fibre accents, and illuminated details.

