Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance Gets 20% Discount In Germany

When Mercedes-AMG announced that the new C63 would be fitted with a four-cylinder hybrid engine we knew there would be a lot of push back but we don’t think the manufacturer themselves thought it would be so drastic.

At the start of 2024, Mercedes Germany discounted the range-topping C-Class by 16%. By April, it was 18% and now they are offering the car with a chunky 20% discount.

According to Mbpassion, a new C63 S with the discount costs €108,342 (approx. R2.1m) in Germany. Currently, the local price in South Africa starts from R2,476,800 and although we do not know what sales figures have been like, we may see something very similar take place on local soil.

Will this discount help with the struggling sales or will Mercedes-AMG cave in and make a plan to get the V8 back? Only time will tell.