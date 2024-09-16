South African Formula 1 Is “One Step Closer” As Gayton McKenzie Meets With F1 CEO and FIA President

Earlier this year, Gayton McKenzie made a bold statement about his term being a failure if he did not bring Formula 1 back to South Africa.

Fast forward to the Azerbaijan Formula 1 this weekend and it looks like he is talking to the right people to make it happen.

On Saturday the 14th of September, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture of South Africa met up with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and noted that “we are one step closer to bringing it [Formula 1] to South Africa”.

Just completed a very important meeting with Stefano Domenicali, Formula One Group CEO. We are one step closer to bringing it to South Africa. I wanna thank Minister of Youth & Sport of Azerbaijan, HE Farid Gayibov for arranging this meeting and hosting me. GNU at work Ntate 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/7l7WGJqvU6 — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) September 14, 2024

Following that Tweet (X) Mr McKenzie then shared that he had an “extremely good meeting with President Mohammed Ben Sulayem of FIA” where they discussed support for the F1 bid.

I had a extremely good meeting with President Mohammed Ben SULAYEM of @fia, we discussed recognising spinning, support for our F1 bid and more inclusion for underprivileged ppl in different motorsport. I left the meeting highly impressed with President Mohammed Ben SULAYEM. pic.twitter.com/rHaYTeNsGx — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) September 15, 2024

Sure there are a lot of variables in play with such an enormous event but this serves as a glimmer of hope and something the local Formula 1 fans can hold onto while we wait for some more news.