South African Formula 1 Is “One Step Closer” As Gayton McKenzie Meets With F1 CEO and FIA President

Earlier this year, Gayton McKenzie made a bold statement about his term being a failure if he did not bring Formula 1 back to South Africa.
Fast forward to the Azerbaijan Formula 1 this weekend and it looks like he is talking to the right people to make it happen.
On Saturday the 14th of September, the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture of South Africa met up with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and noted that “we are one step closer to bringing it [Formula 1] to South Africa”.
Following that Tweet (X) Mr McKenzie then shared that he had an “extremely good meeting with President Mohammed Ben Sulayem of FIA” where they discussed support for the F1 bid.
Sure there are a lot of variables in play with such an enormous event but this serves as a glimmer of hope and something the local Formula 1 fans can hold onto while we wait for some more news.