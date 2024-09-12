The Only Audi RS 6 Avant GT In South Africa Headed For Auction

Audi RS 6 Avant GT in Arkona White in Cape Town (AI Generated)

Audi South Africa has announced that the one and only unit of the RS 6 Avant GT allocated to our market will be heading for auction later this year.

With only 660 units produced worldwide, South Africa secured unit number 74 for this unique opportunity.

It will be sold through a live auction in Cape Town on November 7th, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

The RS 6 Avant GT marks the final pure internal combustion iteration and the pinnacle of the RS 6 series. This auction is expected to attract significant interest from collectors and Audi enthusiasts. Registered bidders, invited guests, and media will witness the culmination of over two decades of innovation as one lucky owner claims this piece of Audi history.

According to Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa: “The Audi RS 6 Avant GT marks the end of an illustrious era for the famed RS 6 series. The GT is more than just a car; it represents the apex of our engineering excellence and a legacy of which we are immensely proud.”

Vehicle number 74 is finished in Arkona White, accented with the traditional Audi Sport colours: black, grey, and red. These colours extend to the model badges, while the high-gloss white alloy wheels further emphasize the RS 6 Avant GT’s unique presence within the RS 6 lineup.

To bid on this ultra-exclusive Audi RS 6 Avant GT and become part of Audi history, visit www.audi.co.za/oneofakind and register. All bidders are invited to attend the live auction on November 7th or can nominate a proxy to attend in their place.