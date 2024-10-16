2025 BMW M235 xDrive Gran Coupé Revealed With 312 HP (233 kW)

The second-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe arrives for 2025, building upon the success of the four-door alternative to the standard 2 Series. This updated sedan boasts a refreshed design, a technologically advanced cabin, and more powerful engines.

Under the hood, a revised 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder delivers 312 horsepower (233 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.

BMW ditches the eight-speed automatic in favour of a quicker-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The M Sport Package adds an M Sport Boost function, activated by pulling the left paddle shifter for a burst of acceleration.

The M235 takes 4.9 seconds to reach 100 km/h which is identical to the outgoing model although we think they are being a touch conservative with this performance figure.

Dimensionally, the 2025 Gran Coupe grows slightly, gaining 17 mm (0.7 inches) in length and 25 mm (1.0 inch) in height. M Sport styling is standard across the lineup, featuring prominent air intakes below the signature kidney grille. The iconic Hofmeister kink is accentuated by an embossed number 2, and squinting LED taillights complete the rear design.

Standard 18-inch alloy wheels with all-season, summer, or performance tyres are available. While M Adaptive Suspension comes standard, a traditional setup is offered at no extra cost. BMW also tweaked the suspension for improved handling and comfort, increasing the caster offset by 20%.

Inside, the Gran Coupe welcomes BMW’s Curved Display powered by the latest BMW OS 9. A new gear selector, a wireless charging pad, and a premium 12-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system elevate the cabin experience. Sustainable luxury is emphasized with standard leather-free perforated Veganza upholstery and newly designed heated sports seats. For the first time, massaging front seats are available as an option.

Production of the second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe begins later this year at BMW’s Leipzig factory in Germany.