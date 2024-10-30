South African F1 Return Gathering Momentum For Kyalami 2027 Race

The last time Formula 1 and South Africa hit the headlines was when our Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, met up with the Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali at the Azerbaijan Formula 1 in September.

Mr McKenzie noted that we are “one step closer to bringing it [Formula 1] to South Africa” and while at the same event, he also had an “extremely good meeting with President Mohammed Ben Sulayem of FIA” where they discussed support for the F1 bid.

At the local launch of the Lamborghini Urus SE, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit owner Toby Venter confirmed that a very positive meeting had taken place at Kyalami with Apex Circuit Design and other relevant stakeholders.

Apex Circuit Design Ltd is an award-winning motorsport engineering consultancy responsible for the design and delivery of the world’s best race tracks, test and training facilities, destinations and temporary motorsport events. They had very positive things to say about the Kyalami circuit said Mr Venter.

Mr Venter also confirmed that they have agreed to make the required changes to the circuit to bring it up to Grade 1 FIA status and will need to plan around the circuit’s very busy schedule to keep disruptions to an absolute minimum.

The biggest change includes the fitment of Tecpro Barriers to certain sections of the track and some minor modifications to the pit entry would be necessary.

While attending the Red Bull Showrun in Sandton earlier this month, Mr McKenzie mentioned that “F1 told us they’re keen to come, they told us what they’ll need to come, and we are going to give them what they need to come.”

He added that a decision on the location within the country had not been made as there is a racetrack currently under construction in Cape Town adjacent to the Fisantekraal airport, which is being purpose-built to host F1.

To our knowledge construction has most certainly not begun and if were to place a bet on the outcome, Kyalami would be an outright winner.

At this stage, if all goes according to plan, and we need to remember there are a lot of variables in place, then South Africa could hopefully see the pinnacle of racing return to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 2027.

The last time South Africa hosted a Formula 1 race was at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 1993 so let’s hope the momentum continues to build and a race on the African continent joins the Formula 1 calendar in the near future.